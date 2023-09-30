‘Stop Wrapping Food in Newspapers’, Warns FSSAI: What Are the Health Risks?

The health risks associated with ingesting food contaminated with printing ink can be varied and non-descript.

According to an advisory released by the FSSAI in 2019, health issues associated with long-term exposure include,

Digestive problems

Symptoms of severe toxicity such as seizures, hyperthermia, hypotension

Another recent study published in 2021 also linked chemicals found in printing ink to,

Cardiovascular diseases

Kidney diseases

Various cancers including leukemia

Liver failure

Lung damages

Weak bones

Action taken: In 2016, the FSSAI strictly prohibited the use of newspapers or similar materials for storing and wrapping food.

Again in 2018, the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations reiterated the prohibition, specifically warning against using newspapers to wrap oily food, and absorb excess oil.

Despite the regulation, they have observed that the practice still continues.