Typhoid fever is a rare bacterial infection that can cause serious health problems. It spreads when a person drinks or eats food or water that has been contaminated with Salmonella typhi, a bacteria that can live for weeks in water and sewage.

Salmonella typhi is a bacteria that can cause serious health problems. It can be spread when a person drinks or eats food or water that has been contaminated with Salmonella typhi.

Symptoms of typhoid fever include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, and vomiting. The infection can be treated with medicine and food. Diet changes are not the ideal way to treat typhoid fever, but they can help in reducing symptoms.