5 Tips To Prevent Typhoid Fever

The rainy season brings thunderstorms and heavy rains, which can cause a variety of health problems, including typhoid fever. The monsoon rains provide a moist environment, which is favorable for the growth of bacteria and other microbes. One of the most common diseases during the rainy season is typhoid fever.
Typhoid fever is an intestinal infection that is caused by Salmonella typhi and Salmonella paratyphi bacteria. It is a communicable disease that can be spread through contaminated water, food, and close contact.
After being exposed to the bacteria, it can take 10-14 days for the symptoms of typhoid fever to develop, which include fever, headache, general ill-feeling, and abdominal pain. The disease can then get worse, with symptoms such as high fever, chills, and severe diarrhea becoming more common.
One of the most important ways to prevent typhoid is to get vaccinated against it, especially if you're traveling abroad or living in areas with a high prevalence of the disease.
It's also important to follow other safe food and water practices to prevent and control the spread of typhoid. Before consuming fruits and vegetables, they should be thoroughly washed with hot water. Cook vegetables and meat thoroughly before eating. It's also best to avoid fruits and vegetables that can't be peeled.
Don't drink or use untreated tap water, as this can be a source of contamination in areas with a high incidence of typhoid fever. Instead, it's best to drink bottled water and canned drinks.
When you're traveling, it's also important to avoid eating cold food. Opting for hot, freshly served food is usually less risky than eating cold food.
Finally, it's essential to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or sanitizer. After returning home from work or an unsanitary area, you should take a shower and wash thoroughly.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)