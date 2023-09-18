FDA Says 'Key Element' in Cold, Cough Medicines Not Effective: What It Means

Phenylephrine, a key element in cold and allergy medication, is ineffective in relieving nasal congestion, the United States Food and Drug Administration, said on Tuesday, 12 September.

Phenylephrine – a popular ingredient found in most over-the-counter drugs such as Vicks Nyquil, Benadryl, and Sudafed – generated almost USD 1.8 billion in sales revenue in 2022, the FDA said.

What the advisory committee found: Up until now, it was thought that Phenylephrine helps in decongestion by reducing the swelling of the blood vessels.