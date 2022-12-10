Students To Get Honours Degree After 4 Yrs, Not 3: What Does New UGC Draft Say?

What does the UGC's new draft say?

According to the draft, called "Curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes," students will be able to get an undergraduate honours degree in four years on the completion of 160 credits.

A common undergraduate degree, however, can be obtained in three years on completion of 120 credits.

Further, if students wish to pursue a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year honours course.

"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme," the draft stated.