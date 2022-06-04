Vande Bharat Trains To Cover Mumbai-Pune Route: Here's What We Know So Far

The travel time between Mumbai and Pune is set to reduce significantly with the introduction of the first Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra. Mumbai and Pune has been confirmed as one of the routes.

The train, operated by the Indian Railways, is said to be one of the fastest in the country.

The train comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year, where he said that 75 new Vande Bharat trains would come up in order to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Here is all you need to know about the latest addition to the Vande Bharat routes.