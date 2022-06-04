Vande Bharat Trains To Cover Mumbai-Pune Route: Here's What We Know So Far
The train, operated by the Indian Railways, is said to be one of the fastest in the country.
The travel time between Mumbai and Pune is set to reduce significantly with the introduction of the first Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra. Mumbai and Pune has been confirmed as one of the routes.
The train comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year, where he said that 75 new Vande Bharat trains would come up in order to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Here is all you need to know about the latest addition to the Vande Bharat routes.
When will the trains start functioning?
The Railway ministry is yet to announce the final date but the trains are expected to start operation by 15 August.
How long will it take to get from one city to the other?
Travel time between Mumbai and Pune is expected to be reduced to 150 minutes or two-and-a-half hours. As of now, the fastest train takes around 3 hours.
Vande Bharat is the country’s first semi-high speed train. The test speed of the train is 180 km per hour and the maximum speed is 160 km per hour.
What will the seating be like?
The trains will have AC chair cars as seating.
What next for Vande Bharat trains?
As of now, the trains only have chair cars as seating, hence Mumbai-Pune was selected as a route, since the travel time is shorter. The ministry will introduce Phase 2 of Vande Bharat trains with AC sleepers in 2023.
