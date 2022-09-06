Bharat Biotech's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared for Use: How Does It Work?

India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, was approved by the Drug Controller General Authority of India (DCGA) on Tuesday, 6 September. The vaccine is called BBV154 intranasal COVID vaccine.

It has been approved for 18+ age group, for restricted use in emergency situation.

A day earlier, on Monday, China's National Medical Products Administration gave its nod to CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV for emergency use as a booster dose – making it the first country to approve an inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine.

How many doses of the Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine would one need? When will it be available? Here's all you need to know.