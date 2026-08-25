For Young Women With Endometriosis, the Health Risks May Go Beyond Fertility

First, a quick rundown of how the study was conducted.

The study analysed health records of nearly 3 million women in the Population Database of Utah state in the US between 1996 and 2021, including nearly 100,000 diagnosed with endometriosis.

Researchers found that diabetes risk varied across different forms of endometriosis, and that some forms of endometriosis carried a much stronger association with diabetes than others.

"This study is strong because it asks a more complex question instead of a simple one, like whether women who have been diagnosed with endometriosis have diabetes. It questions whether the risk of getting diabetes varies based on the subtype of the disease and metabolic features," says Dr Sakshi Goel, senior consultant – obstetrics & gynecology at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, New Delhi, who was not involved in the study.