Ayushman Bharat: India's Healthcare Needs a Major Shift Towards Elderly Care

The central government’s decision to bring the elderly aged 70 and above under the ambit of a government-funded healthcare insurance scheme is a first step in addressing a long list of due actions to make elderly care affordable in the country. As India is poised to have a very large population of elders in the coming years, there is a need to re-align the healthcare system to respond to the needs of the elderly.

Estimates suggest that the current elderly population of 153 million (aged 60 and above) will reach 347 million by 2050. This means that the portion of elderly in the Indian population will double from 10 per cent to 20 per cent by then, resulting in a significant demographic shift.

The story is more complex than these numbers. The rise in the elderly population means there will be a shift in the disease burden as more people will face complex and chronic health conditions making them vulnerable, to which they will seek more support from their families, institutions, hospitals, and the society at large.

Here is some data to look at what lies ahead.