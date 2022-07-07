Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year With Top Neuralink Executive, Report Says
Neuralink's operation & special projects director, Shivon Zilis reportedly gave birth to the twins in November 2021.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had twin babies with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his start-up Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Business Insider. Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Musk.
The two filed a petition in April to change the twins’ last names to that of their father’s and keep their mother’s last name as their middle names. The Business Insider report also mentioned that the petition was approved by a Texas judge a month later.
Reuters reported that a court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed that a judge had signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on 11 May, after the name change petition.
Shivon Zilis: A Possible Pick To Run Twitter?
Zilis was under consideration as one of the people that Musk could appoint to run Twitter after his $44 billion acquisition deal went through, according to the Business Insider report.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis had started out at Neuralink and Tesla in May 2017 but later quit Tesla as project director in 2019. However, she stayed on at Neuralink in her current role as director of operations and special projects and is also currently a board member of Open AI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory founded by Musk.
A month after the birth of his twins, Musk had his second child with Canadian singer Grimes in December 2021 via a surrogate mother. With the birth of his three children last year, his first child with Grimes, and his triplets and other set of twins with his first wife Justine Wilson, Musk now has a total of nine children.
Musk has been “semi-separated” from Grimes since September 2021, according to Page Six.
(With inputs from Reuters, Business Insider, and Page Six.)
