Indian-Origin Girl Has UK’s First ‘Rejection Proof’ Transplant: How Was It Done?

Aditi's doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, figured that they could reduce the risk of rejection if they could reprogram her immune system to be the same as her donor kidney.

Aditi had received her mother's bone marrow 6 months before the transplant for and immune condition.

This allowed her immune system to become a match for the new kidney that was also donated by her mother – reducing the problems associated with rejection as much as possible.

This is the first time a kidney transplant like this has been successfully done in the UK where the patient wouldn't need life-long immunosuppressant drugs.