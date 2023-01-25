Ectopic Pregnancy: Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Pregnancy occurs when an egg is fertilized and then the fertilized egg attaches itself to the lining of the uterus. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus.

Fallopian tubes are the most common position for an ectopic pregnancy to take place. Fallopian tubes are the part of the reproductive system which carries eggs from the ovaries to the uterus. This type of ectopic pregnancy is called a tubal pregnancy but an ectopic pregnancy can occur in any other areas of the body as well such as the ovary, abdominal cavity, or the lower part of the uterus which connects to the vagina.

An ectopic pregnancy isn't a normal pregnancy. In this type of pregnancy, the fertilized egg can't survive and it may cause life-threatening bleeding if not treated in time. Let's know other causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments for the condition.