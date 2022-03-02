Lung Cancer: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis Stages, and Treatment

Lung cancer is a type of cancer arising from the lungs due to uncontrolled cell growth in the lung tissues. They are the primary organs of the respiratory system in humans.

Lung cancer is one of the most painful cancer and difficult to treat since it tends to spread very early after its development. While lung cancer can spread to any organs of the body, the most common sites for lung cancer metastasis are:

Brain

Adrenal Glands

Bones

Cancer can also spread from other parts of the body to the lungs or be formed in the lung itself. Lung cancer occurred in 1.8 million people and resulted in 1.6 million deaths in the year 2012.