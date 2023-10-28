Exposure to E-Cigarette Ads Widespread Among Teens, Young Adults: Survey

Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending a ban on any advertisements, promotions, or sponsorships for e-cigarettes, 85 percent of about 4,000 people surveyed were exposed to such content on various media platforms.
This was the biggest takeaway from the cross-sectional survey was conducted in India, China, Australia, and the UK by George Institute for Global Health India, in people between the ages of 15-30 years.
The Big Point: Social media was recognised as one of the key locations where adolescents, children, and young adults are exposed to such content.
Being exposed to e-cigarette ads can generate curiosity among the populations by reducing the risk perception of its use, leading to a greater tendency of its use among adolescents, young adults, and teenagers.
The study also noted that digital platforms are harder to monitor and regulate for such ads.
Why Does it Matter? The use of e-cigarettes by young people is a public health concern. Nicotine exposure can pose multiple risks to a developing brain.
The chances of addiction are higher in these populations owing to increased brain plasticity – the ability of the brain to change and help us adapt – at these stages of life, explains the study.
The study points to a need to impose stricter systems in place to regulate ads and adhere to the WHO guidelines.
"Despite advertising restrictions in place in all four countries, large majorities of young people reported being exposed to e-cigarette advertising. Social media and advertising in and around vape shops and other retailers appear to be key exposure locations. Urgent attention is needed to address these forms of exposure given their apparent association with e-cigarette use."Simone Pettigrew, George Institute for Global Health
