Digital Ageing and How to Combat it

The last two years got some changes into our lives. As we braced to fight the epidemic and stay indoors, most of us turned to comfort ourselves with the various gadgets that were available.

Whether it was working from home, or tuning into binge watching on OTT platforms or staying connected with friends and family through phones and tabs, they became an inherent part of our lives.

And they still are. Despite knowing that prolonged exposure to blue light emitted from these gadgets can cause irreversible damage to the skin, we still indulge in mindless scrolling. Let’s not even get to the bit where there is damage to the eyes as well.