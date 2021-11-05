Covaxin Completes a Half-Marathon With WHO Approval, Time To Boost Production

The theoretical construct that a whole but inactivated virus offers a more dependable defence against variants with shape-changing mutations of the spike protein, has been validated by the NIV scientists who demonstrated the ability of this vaccine to effectively neutralise many of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, including the dreaded delta and delta-plus variants. Real-life evidence, on breakthrough infection rates, is still awaited. That may take time to gather as the pandemic has entered a quiescent phase in India.

If indeed the inactivated virus vaccine demonstrates greater efficacy in countering new variants that may still emerge in different parts of the world, there will be a greater demand for the vaccine from other countries. Even as of now, it is an attractive option for many countries due to its affordable pricing and lack of stringent temperature requirements for storage and transport.

However, the production volume will be difficult to ramp up fast, because of the biosafety requirements of handling the whole virus. Many more facilities will have to be established in India, with BSL3 laboratories. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is supporting the development of more such facilities in India. The recently unveiled Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM) proposes to have 15 such facilities in India.