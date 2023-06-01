Excluding 2020, Delhi Records Best AQI Since 2016: Is the Air Quality Improving?

The national capital recorded its best air quality this year between the months of January and May since 2016 — excluding the lockdown year of 2020.

This year, Delhi recorded the lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) compared to the same period in the last seven years since 2016.

According to data collected by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 2023, so far, has witnessed the lowest levels of daily average PM2.5 and PM10 concentration (with the exception of 2020), when compared to the same period in the last seven years.