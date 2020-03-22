Coronavirus is Indeed Wuhan Virus — Don’t Give China a Clean Chit

The Shakespearean cliché “What’s in a name” has a new answer: “Everything.” Yes, the “Wuhan virus” by any other name would be just as deadly but naming it for its place of origin is important and the right thing to do.

The whole world – repeat the whole world – is suffering because China caused a global pandemic. It hid the facts in the early stages, destroyed samples, silenced its doctors who sounded the alarm, refused to share information with other countries in time and used its clout in the World Health Organisation to underplay the human-to-human transmission.

The great Chinese cover-up allowed the virus to spread exponentially for weeks. In that time 5 million Wuhan residents were allowed to leave the city without any medical checks. They travelled within China, spreading the virus to other cities and ultimately to other countries.