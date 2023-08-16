Contact Lens Care And Maintenance: How Do You Maintain Contact Lenses

Nowadays, people prefer wearing contact lenses rather than glasses because they often don't like wearing spectacles and it also prevents dark circles that are often a complaint of people who wear glasses regularly. Some people also wear lenses just for fashion and to see how they look with different colored eyes.

But, anything that's not natural needs care and precautions. The eyes are the most sensitive organ and are more prone to infections or allergies, the risk increases when you wear lenses. Thus, today we will have a look at the tips and tricks to take care of the eyes when we wear lenses to avoid any infections or eye problems.