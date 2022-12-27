Chinese Army Intruded India for Cordyceps Fungus, Say Reports: What Is It?

The recent attempts of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory was to collect Cordyceps – an expensive fungus – the Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) said on 25 December.

Known as caterpillar mushroom or "Himalayan gold", Cordyceps is reportedly more expensive than gold in China.

What exactly is Cordyceps? What are the health benefits of the herbal drug? Here's all you need to know.