14 Children Among Those Hospitalized With COVID in Delhi

14 more children tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and are currently undergoing treatment in private and government hospitals, official sources said on Saturday, 16 April.

Most of the 14 children who tested positive for COVID also have comorbidities, according to a report in The Mint.

A look at the Delhi Corona App that tracks infections in real-time reveals that 12 of the children hospitalized are in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, with one each in Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital and Indraprastha Apollo.