14 Children Among Those Hospitalized With COVID in Delhi
Most of the 14 children also have comorbidities, and doctors say there's no reason to panic.
14 more children tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and are currently undergoing treatment in private and government hospitals, official sources said on Saturday, 16 April.
Most of the 14 children who tested positive for COVID also have comorbidities, according to a report in The Mint.
A look at the Delhi Corona App that tracks infections in real-time reveals that 12 of the children hospitalized are in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, with one each in Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital and Indraprastha Apollo.
According to Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, the Head of Pediatric Intensive Care at Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, “Children suffering from serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, HIV AIDS, leukemia, or thalassemia are more likely to suffer from severe or long COVID because their immune systems are weak."
He adds that comorbidities and a compromised immune system can slow down recovery from a COVID-19 infection.
We've documented the spike in children being infected by COVID in the third wave in previous reports.
Dr. Namith Jerath, a specialist at Apollo's pediatric intensive care unit said that the lone child admission in the hospital was because the child also suffered from kidney disease.
The effects of longer or more severe COVID in children still haven't been fully documented.
However, doctors concur on one thing - that the number of children infected with COVID has been visibly higher in the third wave as compared to previous infections.
So, What Should Parents Do?
Well, there's no need to panic, says Dr. Arun Gupta, from the Delhi Medical Council. He adds that data from previous waves points out that severe disease requiring hospitalization is highly unlikely.
"Parents should pay close attention to any fresh symptoms or other problems in their child if they're infected with COVID-19. As soon as you see any new symptoms, contact the doctor."Dr Jaisal Sheth, Senior Consultant-Pediatrician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai
In April 2022, four schools in Noida and Ghaziabad also temporarily suspended physical classes after at least 23 students tested COVID positive.
Doctors state that this is one of the most prominent markers of BA.2 Omicron - high transmissibility and low severity.
In line with the WHO's guidelines, parents are advised to ensure that they and their children continue following mask guidelines and safe hand wash and hygiene practices.
Despite the spike in COVID cases, doctors have stated that schools should stay open, but with safe masking practices.
"Most of the COVID cases in children will be mild but we can't say anything with certainty. I'd suggest making masks mandatory in school and reducing the length of school hours, so children don't have to spend long hours in a mask."Dr Himanshu Batra, Pediatric Consultant, HCMCT Manipal Hospital
(With inputs from The Mint)
