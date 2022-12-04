Chicken Cooked in Air Fryers, Microwaves Can Cause Food Poisoning: CDC Warns

Unsafe to eat: The report says that cooking ‘breaded’ things like chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon blue, and chicken Kyiv, requires heating from a conventional oven since they might have raw chicken inside.

To be considered safe to eat, these food items need to be cooked at least till an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.

#NotAllElectricalAppliances: Buzzfeed News quoted studies as saying that smaller appliances oftentimes only cook one part of the chicken till the required temperature, while salmonella or other bacteria might still be lurking on the other part.

But, according to the CDC report, 30 percent people in the US were using air fryers, 29 percent were using microwaves, 14 percent were using toaster ovens, and 4 percent were using other appliances to cook chicken.

And a lot of these appliances don’t have the wattage required to kill the bacteria and properly cook chicken till it’s edible.