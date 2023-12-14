'He Was Fit, Loved His Job': Friends on Young Chennai Doctor Who Died After Duty

Dr Maruthupandian had completed his MS (Master of Surgery) in general surgery at the prestigious MMC and had joined the super speciality PG (postgraduate) surgical gastroenterology in the same college just ten days ago.

"He was a very good surgeon, a man who enjoyed surgery. He wanted this specialisation. He joined it with a lot of love and passion," Dr Vinayak Rengan, another surgeon who did his MS from MMC, told FIT.

People who knew Dr Maruthupandian also said that he was a very bright student.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Keerthy Varman M, General Secretary, Tamilnadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA), who also knew Dr Maruthupandian personally, said, "He came from a small village in Ariyalur district. He is from a humble background. In his village, he was the first one to become a doctor, let alone the first one to study a speciality."

"He was a great motivation for people in his village, he added.

Dr Varman met Dr Maruthupandian when the latter was serving as a council member in MMC during his MS, and says that a standout quality of his was that he was always looking out for his fellow doctors—his peers and his juniors.