Vodcast: Should You Work 70 Hours a Week? Journalists Respond to Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark has sparked a debate on India's progress and productivity among youth.

Pratik Vaghmare
Published
Podcast
1 min read
From social media to offices and homes, a recent remark by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has sparked a debate on working 70 hours a week. Murthy had said in an interview that Indian youth "should say that this is our country and we will work for 70 hours per week."

But can India really progress with 70 hours of work/week? Will it lead to an increase in productivity among the youth? Tune in to know all the different dimensions of this debate.

Topics:  Narayana Murthy   Podcast   Narayan Murthy 

