7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Corn

Corn is also known as maize and is a widely used grain plant. Most of the nutrients of corn come from its seeds or the kernels. These kernels range in color from white to bright yellow and orange, depending on which part of the world they are grown in.
Maize is widely cultivated throughout the world. A greater weight of maize is produced each year than any other grain. Corn has a wide range of health benefits to offer as it is high in many minerals and nutrients. It is used to prevent hemorrhoids as the fiber content in corn bulks up the stool and makes it move out of the body regularly. It is also used to promote weight gain as well.
It is rich in all the minerals our body needs, including selenium which is hard to find in other food sources. Corn is known for its ability to help prevent cancer as it is high in antioxidants like vitamin E and phytochemicals. It protects our hearts by lowering the amount of bad cholesterol in our bloodstream.
What Are the Benefits Of Eating Corn?
1. It Prevents Hemorrhoids- Corn is a good source of fiber, which means that it is good for your bowel movements. It helps with various digestive problems like constipation and hemorrhoids and also protects one from getting colon cancer. Fiber contained in corn is good for bowel movements because it bulks up all the stool and facilitates its movement down the digestive tract. As a result, it is also good for diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome.
2. It Promotes Growth- Corn contains high amounts of vitamin B constituents, thiamine and niacin, which are good for facilitating growth. Thiamine in corn helps the body improve nerve health and cognitive functions while niacin helps prevent a series of problems like dementia and dermatitis. Corn is also known for containing high amounts of folic acid and is therefore good for pregnant women. Corn also being rich in Vitamin E, which is a natural source of antioxidants helps protect the body from various illnesses, helping you grow without the hindrance of disease.
3. Rich in Minerals- Corn is rich in all essential minerals that the body needs. It contains high amounts of copper, iron, zinc, phosphorous, manganese, magnesium, and selenium, which are not very easy to find in other foods. Phosphorus in corn helps with various body functions and helps in regulating kidney functions, inducing normal bone growth, and maintaining bone health. Magnesium in corn helps maintain a healthy heart rate and also boosts bone density.
4. It Prevents Cancer- Corn is believed to prevent cancer. It is a good source of antioxidants, which are extremely important as they help get rid of the free radicals in the system. The buildup of these free harmful radicals is what leads to cancer. Corn is also known for its ability to induce apoptosis in cancer cells, and leave the health cells unaffected. It also contains phytochemicals, which are also a good source of antioxidants.
5. It Protects the Heart- Corn has an optimal combination of fatty acids in it, this is the reason why it allows the Omega 3 fatty acids to get rid of bad cholesterol and replace them at the binding sites. As a result, one ends up reducing their risk of developing cardiovascular disease by a huge margin. It prevents the arteries from getting clogged and also controls the blood pressure as a result. It lowers the chances of getting heart attacks and strokes. To gain more of the benefits of corn one can also cook their food in corn oil.
6. Promotes Healthy Eyes and Skin- Eating yellow corn provides your body with a ton of beta-carotene, which is responsible for producing vitamin A in your body. This is extremely good for the eyesight and skin. Beta-carotene contained in corn also has high amounts of antioxidants that prevent cancers and heart disease. If ingested in high amounts vitamin A can be toxic hence it is best to get the daily dosage of vitamin A through the beta-carotenes in your body.
7. It Prevents Anemia- Corn is a rich source of iron. Iron in corn helps your body form new blood cells, which is important when it comes to preventing anemia. It also helps avoid the symptoms of anemia such as exhaustion, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
