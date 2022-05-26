5 Home Remedies To Ease Pain Caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Have you ever experienced tingling or numbness in your hands or arms and has this feeling been persistent for several months or gotten worse with time? If this is the case, you may be suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).

CTS occurs when a nerve of your wrist is pinched. In a few instances, it can be a consequence of everyday activity and might include the usage of vibrating hand tools, playing a musical instrument, or manual labor. There may or may not be a link between typing or computer work and CTS.

This condition affects a person slowly and progresses gradually. It can affect just one or both of your hands. The numbness or tingling might be felt in your fingers, particularly your index fingers and thumbs. The symptoms might also include uncomfortable sensations or weakness in your wrists.

Mild symptoms of CTS might be eased with lifestyle changes and medication. Here are a few home remedies to ease the discomfort caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.