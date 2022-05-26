5 Home Remedies To Ease Pain Caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
CTS symptoms include uncomfortable sensations and weakness in your wrists.
Have you ever experienced tingling or numbness in your hands or arms and has this feeling been persistent for several months or gotten worse with time? If this is the case, you may be suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).
CTS occurs when a nerve of your wrist is pinched. In a few instances, it can be a consequence of everyday activity and might include the usage of vibrating hand tools, playing a musical instrument, or manual labor. There may or may not be a link between typing or computer work and CTS.
This condition affects a person slowly and progresses gradually. It can affect just one or both of your hands. The numbness or tingling might be felt in your fingers, particularly your index fingers and thumbs. The symptoms might also include uncomfortable sensations or weakness in your wrists.
Mild symptoms of CTS might be eased with lifestyle changes and medication. Here are a few home remedies to ease the discomfort caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.
1. Apply Ice
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, CTS patients can apply ice to their wrist or soak it in an ice bath for 10 to 15 minutes once or twice every hour. The ice bath can help ease the pain in your wrist, if not permanently, temporarily. Icing the wrists reduces swelling in the affected tendons.
2. Use Wrist Splints
According to the NCBI, people suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome can buy wrist splints that can help keep the hands aligned. You can wear the splint at night to prevent flexing or overextending of your wrist in sleep. It also provides support to the wrist or thumb while carrying out activities that would be painful otherwise. Other benefits include:
Makes the daily tasks easier
Increases grip strength
Protects and supports your wrist or thumb
Prevents or reduces wrist or thumb pain
3. Warm Water
Dipping your hands in warm water between 92 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius) has proved to be helpful. After this, you can gently move or flex your hand and wrist. Repeat this three to four times a day. Heat promotes healing and restores the damaged tissues (MedicalNewsToday)
4. Making Some Changes to Work Style
Repetitive hand movements like typing and working on laptops can worsen the pain and condition of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. CTS patients can try and make some changes to the work environment like:
Adjustment in your chair height.
Change the position of your keyboard.
Change your hand and wrist positions.
These minor changes might sound insignificant but can help take pressure off your median nerve and tendons, providing temporary relief.
5. Cortisone Shots
Corticosteroid injections are a common treatment for Carpal tunnel Syndrome. The corticosteroid can be injected near the carpal tunnel to reduce swelling of the connective tissue, which helps relieve the pressure on the median nerve. Several studies have proved the effectiveness of corticosteroid injections.
Corticosteroid injections are a type of anti-inflammatory drug, which helps relieve pain caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.
