Top Five Keyboard Apps to Improve Your Mobile Typing Experience

Formerly known as Google Keyboard, Gboard is still one of the best keyboard apps out there for your Android device. It doesn’t offer a ton of customisability, but you get a lot of features in the app, all for free.

You can type faster by gliding your finger over the keys. Gboard allows sending GIFs and stickers, with the ability to create your own stickers. Moreover, you also get the full power of Google’s predictive text algorithm and machine learning power that builds your dictionary over time.

Gboard users can also use Google Translate functionality in real-time.

Available for: iOS and Android