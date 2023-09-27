6.9 Million Cancer Deaths Among Indian Women Were Preventable: Lancet Study

At least 6.9 million cancer deaths among women in India were preventable, and 4.03 million were treatable, according to the latest Lancet Commission report on gender and cancer treatment based on 2020 data.

The biggest takeaway: At least 63 percent of cancer deaths among women in India could have been prevented by simply reducing risk factors, the study pointed.

What else? 37 percent of deaths could have been prevented with appropriate and timely treatment.