Busting Myths Related to Vertigo

Vertigo has been described as a false feeling of spinning. The patient feels as if he or the surroundings around him are spinning. It might be a similar experience to dizziness and lightheadedness. But you should know, they are completely different.

According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, around 40% of the Americans suffer from vertigo and do not realise the underlying cause. The cause could be anything from side effects of medicines to underlying medical conditions.

Since the condition is so similar to dizziness, people often use the two terms interchangeably and have other wrong information as well. In this article, we will be busting the myths and misconceptions related to vertigo.