Busting 5 Common Myths About Endometriosis
Here are a few common endometriosis myths that we have busted for you.
Endometriosis is a common health condition that affects one in every 10 women in America. It is a complex and difficult disease to diagnose. Endometriosis occurs when the endometrium, tissue lining the uterus starts to grow elsewhere in the body and causes pain, scarring, and, infertility in extreme cases.
According to a research, at times the symptoms of endometriosis may mimic other common conditions like irritable bowel syndrome or pelvic inflammatory disease. Thus at times, people may ignore the serious health condition due to common myths or confusion. Thus here are a few common myths we will be busting today so that you do not live under a fear of suffering from endometriosis.
Myth 1. Symptoms of Endometriosis is just Heavy Periods
At times women suffering from heavy blood flow during their menstruation assume that they have endometriosis and when they get it checked their concerns are often dismissed. The point is that heavy period flow can be only a few of the other symptoms but something more serious is going on than period cramps. Pain occurs when endometrium-like tissue is outside the uterus and it responds to hormonal signals causing inflammation and pain.
During the menstrual cycle, the endometrium tissue thickens and eventually bleeds. But blood from displaced tissue has nowhere to go thus it pools near other organs and tissues, irritating and inflaming them which results in pain and at times development of scar tissue that forms a web, fusing organs together.
Myth 2: Endometriosis Only Affects the Pelvic Region
The pelvic region is a common area that is affected by endometriosis and they include the outer surface of the uterus, the bladder, and the fallopian tubes. But according to US NIH, endometriosis can occur anywhere in the body, rarely found in the lungs as well.
Myth 3: Endometriosis Always Causes Immense Pain
It is one of the most common myths that endometriosis causes immense pain but it is not always the pain. Few people with endometriosis experience no symptoms and they only come to know about the disease when they find it difficult to conceive. Endometriosis is the leading cause of infertility and the condition also increases the risk of miscarriage and other problems in pregnancy.
Myth 4: Endometriosis Can be Prevented
It is not true that endometriosis can be prevented. At times, you might do all the right things but still, you might end up suffering from endometriosis. It is because there is no exact reason for the disease thus there is no known way to prevent it. According to the US Office of Women’s Health, lower estrogen levels in the body can reduce the risk of endometriosis because high estrogen levels can promote the growth of endometriosis. Thus few lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk but not prevent it completely.
Myth 5: Symptoms of Endometriosis Reduce After Menopause
The symptoms of endometriosis symptoms are more common during menstruation but few women suffer from endometriosis symptoms even after the monthly cycle ends.
It is because even if a woman goes through menopause, the ovaries continue to produce small amounts of estrogen that makes the endometriosis growth cause pain and inflammation. So, the symptoms of endometriosis may improve in a few women but it might be consistent in other women.
