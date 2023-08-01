Breastfeeding Awareness Week 2023: Inspiring & Wonderful Quotes on Breastfeeding

World breastfeeding week has begun today. It is celebrated from 1 to 7 August every year with an aim to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits. It is beneficial for both mothers and children. WHO recommends that mothers breastfeed babies for at least 2 years. Breastfeeding will help mothers stay healthy, lose weight, and the babies will sleep better and get all the required nutrients.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) has set a theme for this year- “Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents." Below are a few of the inspiring quotes on breastfeeding that you can share with your friends and family to raise awareness.