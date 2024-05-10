Lysander Expands Chennai Facility, Pioneers Rehab

Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center proudly announces the inauguration of their new and expanded facility in OMR, Chennai. Marking a significant milestone, this center is now at the forefront of Chennai's holistic orthopedic and pain management care, being the first to integrate fitness regimes such as strength training, zumba, and aerial yoga with expert medical guidance.

Spearheaded by esteemed pain physician Dr. Sheerin Sarah Lysander and orthopedic specialist Dr. Naveen Lysander, the center is poised to set a new benchmark in patient-centric care.

A Holistic Haven for Pain and Orthopedic Management

Catering to a myriad of conditions, from arthritis to spine injuries, fibromyalgia, and beyond, Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center provides a sanctuary where patients can heal and strengthen under the close supervision of medical professionals.

The facility offers innovative treatments such as Cervical Epidural Injections, Lumbar Neuroplasty, and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections, alongside physical and psychological therapies designed to offer comprehensive care tailored to individual needs.

These cutting-edge options signify Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center's relentless pursuit of offering the most advanced care to its patients.

"Our mission has always been to offer comprehensive solutions that go beyond symptom treatment. At Lysander, we believe in the healing power of intertwining physical activity with professional medical guidance to enrich the lives of our patients," stated Dr. Naveen Lysander.

About the Founders

Dr. Sheerin Sarah Lysander, MBBS, MD, DNB, FIPM, Pg (Dip) in pain management, is a venerated pain physician with a rich background in anesthesiology, critical care, and pain medicine.

A co-founder of Lysander Pain Care and Orthopaedic Centre, Dr. Sheerin is dedicated to the mission of alleviating pain and enhancing the quality of life for those suffering from chronic conditions. Her holistic approach to pain management addresses both physical and psychological aspects, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs.

Dr. Naveen Lysander, MBBS, MS (Ortho), brings to the table a wealth of expertise in orthopaedics, specializing in fracture management, sports injuries, joint replacement surgery, and more. His focus on expanding services for chronic conditions and his commitment to educating patients about their health exemplify the center's patient-centric ethos.

A New Horizon in Patient-Centric Care

The newly unveiled center represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of pain and musculoskeletal disorders. By integrating medically supervised strength and fitness training programs with traditional medical care, Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center provides a novel and dynamic approach to healing and rehabilitation.

Patients have access to personalized treatment plans that include innovative pain management techniques, advanced orthopedic surgeries, and supportive wellness activities.

This comprehensive model aims to not only alleviate symptoms but also to address the root causes of pain and dysfunction, promoting long-term health and mobility.

Empowering Patients Through Education and Innovation

In addition to offering state-of-the-art treatments, the center places a strong emphasis on patient education and empowerment, Dr. Sheerin and Dr. Naveen Lysander believe that informed patients are better equipped to participate in their care and make decisions that lead to improved outcomes.

The center's expanded facility includes a fully equipped gym specific to patient care and an aerial and zumba studio. It also has spaces for patient education seminars, workshops, and support groups, facilitating a community of care and knowledge sharing.

Commitment to Care Excellence

The opening of the new facility underscores Lysander Pain Care and Ortho Center's dedication to setting new standards in healthcare, offering a blend of top-notch medical expertise and holistic treatment plans designed to empower patients in their journey towards healing and improved quality of life.