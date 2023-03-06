Can You Reverse Your Biological Age? Scientists Have Some Answers

How old are you? – The question, in the future, may have a more complex answer than we’re used to.

Earlier this year, a 63-year-old biotech entrepreneur and ‘longevity expert’ in the US, Dr Mark Hyman announced that his biological age is really 43.

In another instance, another biotech entrepreneur, 45-year-old Bryan Johnson, says he has the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. Furthermore, he's undertaken data-driven experimentation to eventually achieve the organs and health of an 18-year-old.