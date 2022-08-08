Foods That Quickens the Body’s Ageing Process

People should know that there are two reasons why the ageing process of our skin picks up pace. One is the regular and prolonged exposure to the Sun and the other is advanced glycation end products (AGEs). They are substances that are formed in the body due to the combination of fat or protein with sugar. Although we cannot fully control both these factors that are behind our skin's rapid ageing process, we can certainly slow down the process by taking care of our diet and using sunscreen.

Diet plays an important role in the ageing process of your skin and certain foods can drastically affect your skin health. Check the list of foods below that you should avoid if you want to slow down your skin's ageing process and have young and glowing skin.