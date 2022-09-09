Bengaluru Floods: As Water Recedes, Infections Loom – What Precautions to Take?

The flood waters in Bengaluru are barely showing signs of receding, with several areas still inundated, after several severe rounds of raining since 4 September. But there's more to waterlogging than everyday hassles and damage to vehicles – the looming risk of viral and respiratory infections.

In a statement, State Health Commissioner Randeep D too has directed the primary and community health centres to improve the stock of drugs that are needed to treat communicable and vector-borne diseases.

With doctors and healthcare professionals sounding the need for awareness about infections, here's a breakdown of the disease outbreaks after flooding, and how you can prevent them from spreading.