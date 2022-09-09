Bengaluru Floods: As Water Recedes, Infections Loom – What Precautions to Take?
Flood water increases the transmission of two types of diseases – vector-borne diseases and water-borne infections.
The flood waters in Bengaluru are barely showing signs of receding, with several areas still inundated, after several severe rounds of raining since 4 September. But there's more to waterlogging than everyday hassles and damage to vehicles – the looming risk of viral and respiratory infections.
In a statement, State Health Commissioner Randeep D too has directed the primary and community health centres to improve the stock of drugs that are needed to treat communicable and vector-borne diseases.
With doctors and healthcare professionals sounding the need for awareness about infections, here's a breakdown of the disease outbreaks after flooding, and how you can prevent them from spreading.
Which Diseases Can Spread After Flooding
Flood water increases the risk and transmission of two types of diseases – vector-borne diseases and water-borne diseases.
"Vector-borne diseases are those that are transmitted through several parasites and pathogens such as mosquitoes. Some examples are dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc. On the other hand, diseases such as cholera, typhoid, jaundice, leptospirosis, etc, that are caused by contaminated water are categorised as water-borne diseases," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare explained in a note on the outbreak of infectious diseases after the flooding, earlier this year.
"Communicable diseases that spread through water, primarily through the feco-oral route, and due to contamination are also common. With COVID still lurking around, it is advisable that people follow precautions," said Director-cum-Dean at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Ravi K, according to The Hindu.
Dr Aditya Chowti, Senior Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, pointed out how the city has been witnessing an increase in infections among the elderly and children.
"Infections like dengue and malaria have been increasing and the elderly are more affected. Parents are also complaining about children falling ill again immediately after recovering," he said.
What Precautions Should One Take
Speaking to The Quint, following the devastating Bihar floods 2021, Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care expert, had suggested that one must be very particular about drinking clean water. The same is also applicable in Bengaluru's case.
Dr Ray suggested, "Diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, and typhoid are common occurrences in such a scenario. One way to avoid this can be to be very particular about clean drinking water. If it’s not possible to always ensure a clean supply of drinking water, chlorine tablets can be added to the water before consumption."
The health ministry also suggests some basic precautions like – maintaining "complete hygiene" while having food, which includes keeping food items covered.
One must also avoid stepping in the floodwater as much as possible, Dr Ray said, adding that shallow, fast moving water can make one lose their balance easily – not only causing injuries but also furthering contact with infection-causing agents.
"Contact with floodwater can lead to several infections, both bacterial and viral. It is important to wash oneself as soon as possible after coming in contact with floodwater since the contact makes worm infestation, often manifested in the form of abdominal infections, highly likely," Dr Ray added.
Beware Of Rat Fever
Experts point that another common kind of infection in humid conditions post flooding is leptospirosis or rat fever.
“People are also likely to get infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, if they travel, wade through waterlogged roads, or walk without wearing gumboots. Leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals and the risk of getting infected is high while wading through waterlogged roads,” Suresh NV, who is the medical superintendent of the Epidemic Diseases Hospital, told The Hindu.
"If symptoms such as high fever, headache, nausea, eye redness, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, etc, occur, immediately visit the nearest health centre. The state helpline number 108 may also be contacted for further consultations," the state government has announced.
