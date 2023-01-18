'Nepal Plane Crash Was a Trigger': What It Means To Live With Fear of Flying

"I had to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday (16 January) for a work-related meeting. When I received a notification about the Nepal air crash, it mentioned several feared dead. I just froze. I then panic-called my manager and cried, asking him if I could cancel the trip," 30-year-old Swati Jain, who works as a consultant in a Gurugram-based MNC, told FIT.

"I don't think I will be able to fly anytime soon. Not sure if my manager understands this," adds Jain, who was diagnosed with aerophobia – extreme fear of travelling in an airplane – and has been under treatment for the last eight months.

The news of the Nepal crash – where a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people on board, crashed into a river gorge while landing in Pokhara – has triggered a fresh wave of anxiety in Jain.