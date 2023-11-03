8 Benefits Of Eating Sprouts

1. Help Control Blood Sugar- Sprouts help keep your blood sugar under control. It is believed that sprouting reduces the total amount of carbs in sprouts. Sprouts increase the ability to regulate the activity of the amylase enzyme, which the body uses to break down and digest sugars. It also helps lower blood insulin levels and insulin resistance.

2. Promotes Better Digestion- Sprouts help you digest your foods more easily. It is believed that when seeds are sprouted, the amount of fiber they contain increases. Sprouting also increases the amount of insoluble fiber, a type of fiber that helps form stool and move it through the gut, reducing the likelihood of constipation. Also, sprouting reduces the amount of gluten found in grains, which makes them easier to digest, especially for people sensitive to gluten

3. Helps Keep the Heart Healthy- Sprouts must be included in your daily diet as they have benefits for your heart. Sprouts reduce the risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood cholesterol levels. Eating sprouts increases the good HDL cholesterol and reduces total and bad LDL cholesterol levels.

4. Promotes Healthy Eyesight- Sprouts are rich in vitamin A. The goodness of vitamin A in sprouts plays a very important role in improving vision and eyesight. Sprouts also contain antioxidant traits that help protect the cells of the eyes from free radical oxidative damage that might contribute to early loss of sight and glaucoma.