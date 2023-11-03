8 Benefits Of Eating Sprouts

Seeds of grains and legumes are soaked in water and they are germinated to produce a superfood called sprouts. Sprouts are filled with protein, calcium, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. They are also low in calories thus promoting weight loss. Around 100 grams of soaked sprouts contain 100 calories. Sprouts can be eaten for breakfast, snacks, and salads during lunch and dinner.
Know the benefits of sprouts in detail below.
1. Help Control Blood Sugar- Sprouts help keep your blood sugar under control. It is believed that sprouting reduces the total amount of carbs in sprouts. Sprouts increase the ability to regulate the activity of the amylase enzyme, which the body uses to break down and digest sugars. It also helps lower blood insulin levels and insulin resistance.
2. Promotes Better Digestion- Sprouts help you digest your foods more easily. It is believed that when seeds are sprouted, the amount of fiber they contain increases. Sprouting also increases the amount of insoluble fiber, a type of fiber that helps form stool and move it through the gut, reducing the likelihood of constipation. Also, sprouting reduces the amount of gluten found in grains, which makes them easier to digest, especially for people sensitive to gluten
3. Helps Keep the Heart Healthy- Sprouts must be included in your daily diet as they have benefits for your heart. Sprouts reduce the risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood cholesterol levels. Eating sprouts increases the good HDL cholesterol and reduces total and bad LDL cholesterol levels.
4. Promotes Healthy Eyesight- Sprouts are rich in vitamin A. The goodness of vitamin A in sprouts plays a very important role in improving vision and eyesight. Sprouts also contain antioxidant traits that help protect the cells of the eyes from free radical oxidative damage that might contribute to early loss of sight and glaucoma.
5. Provides Glowing & Healthy Skin- Sprouts being a good source of minerals and healthful vitamins, make it a wholesome way to achieve good skin naturally. It helps prevent oxidative damage to the skin cells which causes cellular DNA destruction. That further helps to reduce the numerous signs of aging like fine lines, spots, blemishes, wrinkles, pigmentation, and saggy skin.
6. Promotes Hair Growth- Sprouts actively help in hair growth since it is bequeathed with ample Vitamin C. Regular intake of sprouts hampers free radical damage to the hair follicles which in turn reduces hair fall, rids the scalp of dandruff and improves hair texture and growth. It is also beneficial for men who face the risk of premature balding as it promotes blood circulation in the scalp and helps in new hair growth. Also being high in antioxidants, sprouts can prevent premature greying of hair.
7. Strengthens Immunity- Sprouts help in boosting the immune system and cleanse the body. The chlorophyll present in the sprouts is helpful in removing the toxins from the cells and lymphatic system. Sprouts also include enzymes that help ease the digestion process which further helps to get rid of the toxins.
8. Helps Maintain Healthy Weight- Sprouts contain about 0.38 grams of fat. Hence, being a low-fat food and rich in fiber it helps to lower the cholesterol levels and maintain an ideal body weight. Sprouts are high in proteins and result in quicker fat loss. Fiber contained in sprouts is vital for the digestive system, delays gastric emptying time, and is the best option for people suffering from constipation.
