7 Proven Health Benefits Of Fox Nuts

1. Fox nuts are rich in antioxidants that make them a great anti-ageing food. Adding a handful of foxnuts to your everyday diet can help you look younger and make your skin glow. Some of the antioxidants contained in fox nuts are gallic acid, chlorogenic acid, and epicatechin. These antioxidants play an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and chronic conditions like diabetes.

2. Fox nuts prove to be a great snack for diabetics and heart patients as they contain good fat and have a low quantity of saturated fats. These properties make fox nuts a good weight-loss food. It is also believed that fox nuts help reduce triglyceride and cholesterol levels and improve symptoms of fatty liver disease.

3. Fox nuts are great detoxifying agents. They help in flushing out toxins from the body. Fox nuts are beneficial to the spleen which is said to be a graveyard for cells in the body. It recycles the RBCs (red blood cells). The spleen is the nerve center of the immune system because it also stores white blood cells and platelets.

4. Fox nuts are high in magnesium and potassium and are low in sodium. This makes fox nuts an ideal snack for those who are conscious of their weight. The high potassium and low sodium present in fox nuts is a great combination for patients suffering from hypertension. The potassium contained in the nuts helps bring down the blood pressure and the sodium tries to bring it up. So those who suffer from high blood pressure can snack on fox nuts without facing any spikes in their blood pressure.

5. Fox nuts contain a natural compound, kaempferol that reduces inflammation in the body. Inflammation is responsible for most modern diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and rheumatism. Fox nuts also have antibacterial properties.

6. Fox nuts are high in thiamine content means they help in aiding cognitive function as well. The consumption of foxnuts helps the body to produce acetylcholine and thus helps contribute to the process of neurotransmission. This process of neurotransmission is key to maintaining the good functioning of the nerves.

7. People with weak kidneys can easily snack on fox nuts since they are naturally bestowed with astringent properties. Fox nuts also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help to reduce inflammation and the effects of oxidative stress.