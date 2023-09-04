7 Proven Health Benefits Of Dry Ginger

Commonly found in most households, ginger is packed with several health benefits. It is said that dry ginger is better than fresh ginger and can be consumed throughout the year.

Fresh ginger root has higher antioxidant activity when compared to its drier counterpart, but the latter shows greater antioxidant activity due to its higher content of polyphenols. Fresh ginger increases vata while dried ginger balances vata.

We all know the benefits of fresh ginger but now it's time to have a look at the benefits of dry ginger.