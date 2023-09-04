7 Proven Health Benefits Of Dry Ginger

Commonly found in most households, ginger is packed with several health benefits. It is said that dry ginger is better than fresh ginger and can be consumed throughout the year.
Fresh ginger root has higher antioxidant activity when compared to its drier counterpart, but the latter shows greater antioxidant activity due to its higher content of polyphenols. Fresh ginger increases vata while dried ginger balances vata.
We all know the benefits of fresh ginger but now it's time to have a look at the benefits of dry ginger.
Improves Metabolism- Adding dry ginger to your regular diet may boost your body’s metabolism because the thermogenic agents in dry ginger help burn excessive bad fat which helps you lose weight. The thermogenic agents of dry ginger can also help manage obesity and also help lower the cholesterol level.
Helps with Nausea and Morning Sickness- For morning sickness and motion sickness, one can have dry ginger with hot water as a remedy, especially for pregnant women. Dry ginger with water is an effective medicine for reducing nausea symptoms in pregnant women. Dry ginger soothes the stomach and provides complete relief from inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory properties.
Helps Treat the Common Cold- Fresh ginger or ginger root and dry ginger have anti-inflammatory shogaols and gingerols that help relieve from common cold or flu.
For Glowing Face- Dry ginger is added to most of the face packs because of its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that remove clogged pores and kill bacteria that cause acne. Dry ginger also has medical properties that can prevent pimples and acne.
Promotes Weight Loss- Dry ginger has clinical properties that help in digestion and weight loss. Dry ginger burns the processing glucose and excess fat stored in the blood and helps improve and speed up the metabolism of your body. Dry ginger has thermogenic properties that help control the absorption of fat and also can curb overeating and hunger.
Helps Relieve Menstruation Pain- In Ayurveda practices, dry ginger powder is the main spice that has been used for a long time to heal various pains and aches. Therefore, consuming at least one gram of dry ginger powder a day during the first three days of the menstrual cycle will help soothe menstrual pain significantly.
Helps Manage Diabetes- Dry ginger is an excellent natural cure for controlling blood sugar levels with its powerful bioactive compound. It is loaded with zinc that promotes insulin secretion and helps regulate blood sugar levels thus controlling diabetes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)