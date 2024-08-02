7 Magnesium Rich Foods and Their Health Benefits

Magnesium Rich Foods and Their Benefits: Magnesium is an important mineral that plays a vital role in body. It is one of the best minerals that promotes good health and well-being. Several important chemical reactions of human body take place in presence of the magnesium. The daily value (DV) of magnesium for body is 420 milligrams (mg). However, most people fail to reach this value, and therefore are unable to leverage the health benefits of this super mineral.
One of the simple and easy ways to meet the daily requirement of magnesium is to consume magnesium rich foods. Different foods contain abundant amounts of magnesium, including whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, avocados, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. Let us read about 7 foods that are high in magnesium and their potential health benefits.
7 Magnesium Rich Foods for Health
Following are some of the best food sources of magnesium and their health benefits.
1. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate is a delicious and nutritious way to get your daily dose of magnesium. A dark chocolate bar has about 65 milligrams of magnesium, which is 15 percent of the daily value. Dark chocolate is also rich in fiber, which helps to improve gut health. In addition, dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can help to protect your cells from damage.
2. Avocados: Avocados are another excellent source of magnesium. A medium avocado contains 58 milligrams of magnesium, which is 14 percent of the daily value. Avocados are also rich in potassium, B vitamins, and vitamin K. They are also a good source of fiber, which can help to improve gut health and reduce cholesterol levels.
3. Nuts: Nuts are a great source of magnesium, fiber, and monounsaturated fat. A 1-ounce serving of cashews contains 83 milligrams of magnesium, which is 20 percent of the daily value. Cashews are also a good source of iron, which is important for heart health. Brazil nuts are extremely high in selenium, which is also an essential mineral for heart health.
4. Tofu: Tofu is a vegetarian staple that contains a high amount of protein. In fact, a 3.5-ounce serving of tofu contains 35 milligrams of magnesium, which is 8 percent of the daily value. Tofu is also a good source of calcium, iron, manganese, and selenium. According to some studies, consuming tofu can protect the arterial linings and may decrease the chances of stomach cancer.
5. Seeds: Seeds, such as flax, pumpkin, and chia seeds, are also good sources of magnesium. A 1-ounce serving of pumpkin seeds contains 168 milligrams of magnesium, which is 40 percent of the daily value. Seeds are also rich in iron, monounsaturated fat, and omega-3 fatty acids. The antioxidants present in seeds protect body from the free radical damage. Flax seeds have been found to be associated with decreasing LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risks of breast cancer.
6. Legumes: Legumes, such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans, are also rich in magnesium. They are also high in fiber and protein, which can help to improve gut health and reduce cholesterol levels. A 1-cup serving of cooked black beans contains 120 milligrams of magnesium, which is 29 percent of the daily value.
7. Bananas: Bananas are rich in magnesium, with 37 milligrams of magnesium in a single banana. Bananas are also a good source of fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. Although ripe bananas are higher in sugar and carbs, they can still help in lowering blood sugar levels and improving gut health.
In conclusion, Besides containing abundant quantities of magnesium, these foods are also rich in fiber, which helps in improving gut health, and can also help in maintaining a healthy weight. If you are looking to maintain a healthy heart and reduce your risk of heart attacks, then it is important to make sure you are getting enough magnesium in your diet. These foods are all delicious and nutritious ways to get your daily dose of magnesium.
