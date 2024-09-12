7 Health Benefits of Rosemary Tea

Health Benefits of Rosemary Tea: Rosemary is a common herb used in traditional herbal and Ayurvedic medicine. It is part of the Lamiaceae family of plants, which also includes mint, oregano, lemon balm, and basil. Rosemary has a long history of culinary use and is a popular remedy for many health issues.
Rosemary tea contains flavonoids, terpenes, and phenolic acid, all of which have antioxidant properties. This can help in the growth of healthy hair, improve digestive health, and relieve headaches and fatigue. Rosemary also contains manganese, an essential mineral for metabolic health. It helps the body form blood clots, which can help in faster healing of injuries. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of rosemary tea below.
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Rosemary Tea
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of rosemary tea.
1. Lowers Blood Pressure: Rosemary tea contains compounds that promote the absorption of glucose into muscle cells, leading to lower blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes, as high blood sugar can harm various organs, including the eyes, heart, kidneys, and nervous system.
2. Enhances Mood: Rosemary tea has demonstrated the ability to improve mood and cognitive function. Studies have shown that consuming rosemary extract can reduce anxiety levels, enhance memory, and improve sleep quality. These effects are attributed to the promotion of a healthy balance of gut bacteria and the reduction of inflammation in the hippocampus, a brain region associated with emotions, learning, and memories.
3. Supports Brain Health: Rosemary tea contains compounds that protect brain health by preventing the death of brain cells. Animal studies suggest that rosemary may aid in recovery from conditions that can cause brain damage, such as strokes. Additionally, rosemary may mitigate the adverse effects of brain aging and potentially protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.
4. Promotes Eye Health: Although there is a lack of studies specifically examining rosemary tea's effects on eye health, evidence suggests that certain compounds within the tea may benefit vision. Animal studies have demonstrated that incorporating rosemary extract into other treatments can help slow the progression of age-related eye diseases (AREDs).
5. Boosts Digestive Health: Rosemary extract is believed to support digestion by promoting a healthy balance of gut bacteria and reducing inflammation. Although research on its use for indigestion is lacking, rosemary's potential to improve digestive health is noteworthy.
6. Reduces Cancer Risk: Rosemary contains carnosic acid, a potent antioxidant compound. Studies have revealed that carnosic acid can inhibit cancer cell growth and reduce the risk of tumor development.
7. Strengthens Immune System: Rosemary tea contains carnosic and rosmarinic acids, which possess powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Regular consumption of rosemary may help lower the risk of infection and support the immune system in combating infections.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
