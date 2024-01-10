Join Us On:
7 Health Benefits Of Lettuce

Check the health benefits of lettuce for weight loss, brain health, heart and diabetes.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
3 min read
Lettuce is a leafy vegetable and is famous for giving salads their base. There are multiple types of lettuce, and they all share the scientific name Lactuca sativa. The health benefits of lettuce come primarily from its vitamin content. Health benefits vary depending on the type of lettuce a person eats. Lettuce initially originated in Egypt and later went around throughout the world. There are different types of lettuce and they also come in different colors,

Starting from light green to green to deep red and purple. The darker the lettuce, the greater the nutrient content. Lettuce is a rich source of fiber, iron, vitamin C, and folate while it has less sodium, calories, and fat. The low-calorie and rich source of vitamins and fiber make lettuce special.

1. Fights inflammation

The proteins in lettuce, especially the lipoxygenase, help control inflammation. According to a study, lettuce is used in folk medicine to relieve inflammation. The vitamins A, E, and K in lettuce help lower inflammation. It is believed that the darker the lettuce, the more antioxidants it has and the better it fights inflammation. Lettuce is also known as pain-safe food.

2. Aids weight loss

Lettuce is said to be an ideal weight-loss food because of its calories. One serving of lettuce contains just 5 calories. Lettuce helps bridge the micronutrient gap that is hard to achieve on a low-calorie diet. In addition, lettuce is also low in energy density especially the Romaine lettuce, which is 95% water and offers 1 gram of fiber per cup. Fiber helps keep you full and discourages binging. Darker varieties like Romaine lettuce have a higher nutrient content.

3. Promotes brain health

Extreme cases of brain harm can lead to the death of neuronal cells, leading to severe brain diseases like Alzheimer’s. The lettuce extracts, as per numerous studies, had controlled this neuronal cell death due to its role in GSD or glucose/serum deprivation. Lettuce is also rich in dietary nitrate. This compound is converted to nitric oxide in the body, which is a cellular signaling molecule that promotes endothelial function. The reduction of endothelial function contributes to cognitive decline and other neurological disorders related to aging. The intake of lettuce can slow this down.

4. Boosts heart health

Lettuce is a good source of folate, a B vitamin that converts homocysteine into methionine. Unconverted homocysteine damages the blood vessels and leads to the accumulation of plaque, thereby damaging the heart. Lettuce is also a rich source of vitamin C, which helps reduce arterial stiffness and helps in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. It also strengthens arteries and prevents heart attacks.

5. Helps fight cancer

Lettuce consumption helps lower the risk of stomach cancer. Lettuce is a non-starchy vegetable and it is believed that non-starchy veggies protect against several types of cancers, including those of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and stomach. Lettuce has protective effects over cancer.

6. Promotes vision health

Lettuce contains zeaxanthin, an antioxidant that boosts vision health. It prevents age-related macular degeneration. Dark green lettuce contains both lutein and zeaxanthin. These help promote vision health. Romaine lettuce is also a good replacement for spinach. The importance of lutein and zeaxanthin contained in lettuce is known through its ability to boost eye health and prevent cataracts and other eye diseases.

7. Enhances bone health

Lettuce is rich in Vitamins K, A, and C which are important in collagen production. Vitamin K helps build cartilage and the connective tissues. Vitamin A helps in the development of new bone cells, the deficiency of which leads to osteoporosis and an increased risk of fractures. Vitamin C fights bone depletion, which is one of the factors of aging. Insufficient vitamin K leads to osteopenia and increases fracture risk. Supplementation of vitamin K reduces bone turnover and enhances bone strength

Topics:  Lettuce 

