7 Health Benefits Of Eating Oranges Everyday

Oranges are a winter favorite fruit and one of the most loved fruits around the world. It is low in calories, is good for the skin, the nervous system, and the digestive system, and also lowers the risk of many diseases. The nutrition of oranges ranges from minerals like potassium and phosphorous to substances that help delay or prevent chronic diseases.
Oranges are a treasure trove of nutrients and protective plant compounds, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Let's know more benefits of oranges in detail below.
What Are 7 Benefits Of Oranges?
Good sources of vitamin C - Humans are unable to produce vitamin C endogenously, which is essential for our body and so it needs to be included in your diet. Vitamin C reduces inflammation related to arthritis, and muscle injuries and also helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases by blocking the oxidation of cholesterol. Oranges are very rich in vitamin C along with other nutrients like vitamin B9, vitamin A, calcium, and potassium.
An excellent source of fiber - Oranges being rich in fiber content prove to moderate the levels of blood sugar after a meal because of their natural sugar-fructose content. Hence, oranges also prove to be good for the diabetic people. Moreover, the roughage present in the fruit reduces the chances of constipation and diarrhea.
Help prevent cancer - The fiber content in oranges plays a significant role in keeping cancer-causing chemical components away from the colon. Vitamin C in oranges also helps build the immune system so as to resist cancer cells. The antioxidants present in oranges also help with breast cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer, and lung cancer.
Improves the quality of sperm - Folic acid is present in abundance in oranges. It helps to improve the quality of human sperm and the locomotive abilities. Folic acid also protects the sperm from most kinds of genetic damage.
Helps prevent loss of hair - Vitamin C is responsible for the production of collagen in our body. Collagen helps keep the tissues in the hair together. So oranges being rich in vitamin C help keep a healthy growth of hair even in old age.
Reduces the risk of formation of kidney stones - Orange juice helps increase the pH value of urine and leads to increased excretion of citric compounds from the body. This further reduces the possibility of the formation of calcium oxalate stones in the kidney.
Promotes brain development - Oranges contain Vitamin B9 and folic acid that help keep the brain healthy. The polyphenols in orange help accelerate the learning and memory functions of the brain and facilitate neurological development in the fetus.
