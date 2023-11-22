7 Health Benefits Of Eating Oranges Everyday

Oranges are a winter favorite fruit and one of the most loved fruits around the world. It is low in calories, is good for the skin, the nervous system, and the digestive system, and also lowers the risk of many diseases. The nutrition of oranges ranges from minerals like potassium and phosphorous to substances that help delay or prevent chronic diseases.

Oranges are a treasure trove of nutrients and protective plant compounds, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Let's know more benefits of oranges in detail below.