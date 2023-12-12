7 Health Benefits Of Chikoo

1. Increases Energy- Sapota is rich in glucose and calories and hence is the best source of energy. Being an instant source of energy it can be consumed during the workout. It replenishes the body with a quick source of natural energy. Sapota is also the best choice of fruit for children and pregnant women to meet their increasing energy demands and uplift overall health.

2. Boost Immunity- Sapota is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help build your immunity. Sapota contains polyphenol that helps combat detrimental toxins and lowers the risk of diseases. It safeguards the system from harmful microbes because of its antibacterial and anti-viral properties.

3. Benefits for the Skin- The presence of multiple vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and dietary fibers makes sapota one of the great fruits for healthy and glowing skin. The Vitamin E content in sapota helps moisturize your skin and gives you healthy and glowing skin. It is also rich in antioxidants that act as an anti-aging compound by eradicating free radicals in the body that are responsible for enhancing the aging process. Sapota seeds contain kernel oil that helps to reduce the inflammation of the skin and painful conditions of the skin.

4. Benefits For Hair- Sapota contains essential nutrients that are beneficial for our hair health. However, it is believed that sapota seed oil is more beneficial than its flesh when it comes to your hair health. Oil extracted from sapota seeds helps moisturize and soften your hair. It is most effective for the unmanageable curly hair. This oil is also alleviating itchy skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and promotes healthy hair growth.