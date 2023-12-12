7 Health Benefits Of Chikoo

Sapota is a delicious calorie-rich fruit and belongs to the category of fruits like mango. It is better known as Chikoo in India.
Sapota is a delicious tropical fruit that belongs to the Sapotaceae family and goes with the scientific name Manilkara zapota. It originated in the rain forests of Central America, particularly in Mexico and Belize, but now is available in India too. In India, Karnataka is the largest producer of sapodilla, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.
It is an oval or round-shaped fruit with brown skin. The unripe fruit has a hard surface and white pulp due to its high content of latex. The latex content reduces as the fruit ripens and its flesh acquires a brown color. The flesh contains black, shiny bean-like seeds in the center.
1. Increases Energy- Sapota is rich in glucose and calories and hence is the best source of energy. Being an instant source of energy it can be consumed during the workout. It replenishes the body with a quick source of natural energy. Sapota is also the best choice of fruit for children and pregnant women to meet their increasing energy demands and uplift overall health.
2. Boost Immunity- Sapota is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help build your immunity. Sapota contains polyphenol that helps combat detrimental toxins and lowers the risk of diseases. It safeguards the system from harmful microbes because of its antibacterial and anti-viral properties.
3. Benefits for the Skin- The presence of multiple vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and dietary fibers makes sapota one of the great fruits for healthy and glowing skin. The Vitamin E content in sapota helps moisturize your skin and gives you healthy and glowing skin. It is also rich in antioxidants that act as an anti-aging compound by eradicating free radicals in the body that are responsible for enhancing the aging process. Sapota seeds contain kernel oil that helps to reduce the inflammation of the skin and painful conditions of the skin.
4. Benefits For Hair- Sapota contains essential nutrients that are beneficial for our hair health. However, it is believed that sapota seed oil is more beneficial than its flesh when it comes to your hair health. Oil extracted from sapota seeds helps moisturize and soften your hair. It is most effective for the unmanageable curly hair. This oil is also alleviating itchy skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and promotes healthy hair growth.
5. Promote Gut Health- Sapota is rich in dietary fibers and a compound named tannins that helps neutralize acid secretion in the gut. Further, it is beneficial in treating hyperacidity symptoms. It is also an excellent laxative providing relief from constipation and lowering infections of the intestines.
6. Beneficial for the Bones- Sapota is rich in calcium, phosphorus, and iron help keep your bone strong. Essential minerals present in sapota prove to be beneficial for facilitating various body functions including, proper bone growth.
7. Protects From Cancer- Sapota contains a lot of antioxidants which are effective in lowering the risk of different types of cancers. It contains a healthy level of vitamins A and B which help in the maintenance of the several mucus linings in the body. This further helps to reduce the risk of lung and oral cancers. Sapota is also a great source of dietary fibre which helps to regulate healthy bowel movements. This is key to preventing the onset of colon cancer.
