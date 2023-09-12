7 Foods That Promote Wound Healing & Recovery

Many foods, including fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and protein sources, help to reduce inflammation, improve immune function, promote healing, and provide the fuel necessary to get on the mend.

Whether you’re recovering from an illness or surgery, the foods and beverages you consume can either help or hinder your recovery. Thus, it is important to eat good food to allow the body to heal quickly and recover fully at a faster rate.

Below is a list of 7 foods that will help your body heal and recover fully-