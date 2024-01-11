7 Benefits Of Sourdough Bread

1. Easier to digest

The traditional type of sourdough undergoes a slow fermentation process, the result of which is an increase in the bioavailability of the bread’s vitamins and minerals. In addition, this fermentation process also starts the breakdown of protein making sourdough easier to digest.

2. It is more nutritious

The fermentation process improves the bioavailability of fiber and minerals in the bread. The reason is that a naturally occurring compound found in grains, called phytic acid, is broken down which further enables us to access the grain’s nutrients more readily.

3. Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Sourdough bread is high in fiber, all thanks to the fermentation process. It is high in fiber and associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Sourdough appears to offer these additional benefits. These benefits tend to be enhanced when wholegrain rye flour is used.

4. Helps in blood sugar management

The fermentation process and higher fiber content of the sourdough bread make it a useful option for people with blood sugar management issues. This is because, unlike many commercially produced breads, sourdough has comparatively less of an impact on blood sugar levels.