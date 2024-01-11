7 Benefits Of Sourdough Bread

Sourdough is a leavened bread, meaning the dough naturally rises as a result of gas which is produced as the grain ferments. Most commercial breads use baker’s yeast as the raising agent but the sourdough is made using a sourdough starter. A sourdough starter is a culture of yeasts and beneficial bacteria that naturally occur and are allowed to ferment for approximately five days. A portion of the starter, known as the levain, is mixed with bread flour to make sourdough. Sourdough bread contains protein, fiber, iron, selenium, manganese, copper, and B vitamins like B12, folate, thiamin, niacin, and riboflavin. Additionally, in the whole wheat sourdough bread, there are notable amounts of potassium, zinc, and phosphorus. The bread is fermented, but the microbes present in the bread dough are killed off when baked, precluding it from being considered a probiotic food.
People have been loving sourdough bread not only for its uniquely satisfying taste and texture but also for its healthier nutritional profile compared to other types of bread.
What is Special About Sourdough Bread?
1. Easier to digest
The traditional type of sourdough undergoes a slow fermentation process, the result of which is an increase in the bioavailability of the bread’s vitamins and minerals. In addition, this fermentation process also starts the breakdown of protein making sourdough easier to digest.
2. It is more nutritious
The fermentation process improves the bioavailability of fiber and minerals in the bread. The reason is that a naturally occurring compound found in grains, called phytic acid, is broken down which further enables us to access the grain’s nutrients more readily.
3. Reduces the risk of heart diseases
Sourdough bread is high in fiber, all thanks to the fermentation process. It is high in fiber and associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Sourdough appears to offer these additional benefits. These benefits tend to be enhanced when wholegrain rye flour is used.
4. Helps in blood sugar management
The fermentation process and higher fiber content of the sourdough bread make it a useful option for people with blood sugar management issues. This is because, unlike many commercially produced breads, sourdough has comparatively less of an impact on blood sugar levels.
5. Supports gut health
Even though the beneficial microbes in the starter tend to be lost during the baking process, the fiber and plant compounds, called polyphenols, become more bio-available. These compounds then further act as an important fuel source for our gut microbes, which makes sourdough bread a gut-friendly choice.
6. Fewer preservatives
Unlike commercial bread, the sourdough baking process reduces the need for preservatives because the fermentation process creates acetate in the bread. This step helps naturally increase the shelf life of the bread.
7. Healthy bacteria
Sourdough starter naturally contains the prebiotic and probiotic bacteria. Although the probiotics are largely destroyed by heat when the bread is baked, the prebiotics remain. These nutrients support your gut health. Thus, sourdough bread is fermented in a way that fosters more beneficial bacteria in the bread and your body when you eat it.
