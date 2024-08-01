7 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

Here are some of the remarkable health benefits of sunflower seeds that everyone must know.​

1. Reduces Inflammation: One of the most popular health benefits of eating sunflower seeds is their ability to reduce inflammation. Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help to reduce inflammation. A study found that eating sunflower seeds five or more times per week can significantly reduce levels of inflammation, which is linked to an increased risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

2. Improves Heart Health: Another health benefit of eating sunflower seeds is their ability to improve heart health. Sunflower seeds are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. A three-fourths cup serving of sunflower seeds contains 14 grams of fat, which can help to lower the rate of cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.