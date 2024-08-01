7 Amazing Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds

Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds: Obtained from the head of sunflower plant, sunflower seeds are popular for their nutritional value and nutty flavor. The seeds of sunflower are white and tender in texture. They can be eaten raw, roasted, or incorporated in the daily diet.
Several studies suggest that sunflower seeds are repositories of essential nutrients and therefore serve many health benefits. They are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, which can help to improve heart health, boost the immune system, prevent type 2 diabetes, and reduce the risk of some types of cancer. Let us read about the top health benefits of sunflower seeds below.
7 Impressive Health Benefits of Sunflower Seeds
Here are some of the remarkable health benefits of sunflower seeds that everyone must know.
1. Reduces Inflammation: One of the most popular health benefits of eating sunflower seeds is their ability to reduce inflammation. Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help to reduce inflammation. A study found that eating sunflower seeds five or more times per week can significantly reduce levels of inflammation, which is linked to an increased risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
2. Improves Heart Health: Another health benefit of eating sunflower seeds is their ability to improve heart health. Sunflower seeds are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. A three-fourths cup serving of sunflower seeds contains 14 grams of fat, which can help to lower the rate of cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.
3. Boosts Immune System: Selenium and zinc are important minerals for a healthy immune system. Sunflower seeds are a good source of both of these minerals. Studies have shown that eating sunflower seeds can help to boost the immune system, fight off infections, and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.
4. Reduces Blood Sugar: A new study has shown that eating sunflower seeds can help reduce blood sugar levels by about 10 percent within six months. The effects of sunflower seeds on blood sugar and type 2 diabetes are still under investigation, with more research needed to confirm the findings. However, the research suggests that eating 1 ounce of sunflower seeds daily can help improve blood sugar regulation. The blood sugar-lowering effect of sunflower seeds may be due to the plant compound chlorogenic acid.
5. Reduces Cancer Risk: Sunflower seeds can help prevent cancer. Eating nutrient-dense foods is one of the most important steps you can take to lower your cancer risk. Sunflower seeds are a rich source of antioxidants such as vitamin E and flavonoids. Antioxidants prevent free radical damage that can lead to cancerous changes in the cells. The powerhouse seeds are also packed with beneficial polyunsaturated fatty acids. Studies identify conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) as an anti-cancer fatty acid. You can get CLA in many foods. But sunflower seeds have the highest CLA content compared with most other seeds, such as sesame, flax and peanut.
6. Supports Thyroid Health: Sunflower seeds support thyroid health. Getting enough iodine and selenium is critical for thyroid health. A cup of hull-on sunflower seeds provides about 24 micrograms of selenium, Which is about 35 percent of what you need in a day.
7. Aids in Weight Management: Sunflower seeds are loaded with nutrients. They keep you full and satisfied for longer duration, therefore reduce the desire for unhealthy snacking. This in turn promotes weight loss and thereby improve overall health and well-being.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
