6 Science Based Health Benefits Of Ice Baths For Your Body

Ice baths are one of those wellness trends that seem so genuinely uncomfortable that you probably want to know in advance if it's effective or not before taking the plunge. Ice baths involve submerging the body in a bath of icy cold water for a short period of time. During the icy bath, one gets constriction of their blood vessels in the blood flow to the area wherever they have ice or cold applied, so when it's the entire body, one is going to get constriction of those blood vessels throughout the body, focusing on legs and arms away from the core where most of the heat is held. When blood vessels are constricted, blood doesn't flow as quickly to those areas. In general, less blood flow means reduced inflammation at least temporarily.

The toe-numbing practice is a favorite among athletes to relieve muscle soreness and has been praised for its various health benefits. Going into the cold helps to stimulate the chemicals in our brain that dictate the way we feel, our focus, and our attention. That’s why Cold Water Immersion is such an important component to naturally and effectively create balance and increase the levels of neurotransmitters like feel-good serotonin. Let's know more health benefits of ice baths in detail below.