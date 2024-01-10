6 Eye Care Trends To Look Out For In 2024

Let's have a look at the eye care trends for 2024 as per Dr. Urmit Shah, Ophthalmology Consultant, Sterling Hospitals

1. Digital Eye Strain Solutions

With the increasing reliance on digital devices for work, education, and entertainment, cases of digital eye strain have become prevalent. In the new year, we can expect a surge in products and services aimed at reducing digital eye strain. Specialized eyeglasses, screen filters, and apps that remind users to take breaks will gain popularity as individuals seek ways to protect their eyes from prolonged screen exposure.

2. Rise of Teleophthalmology

The ongoing global health crisis has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, and ophthalmology is no exception. In India, where access to eye care can be challenging in certain regions, teleophthalmology is becoming a game-changer. Remote consultations, virtual eye exams, and digital prescriptions are set to become more mainstream, providing convenient and timely eye care solutions to a larger population.

3. Emphasis on Nutritional Eye Health

A holistic approach to eye wellness includes nutritional considerations. In 2024, we anticipate a surge in awareness regarding the impact of nutrition on eye health. Foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, will be in the spotlight. Nutritional supplements specifically formulated for eye health are likely to gain popularity, addressing concerns such as age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.