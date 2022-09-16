Pilates: What Is It and Benefits of Regular Practice
Pilates have been quite popular in recent times and every celebrity gets spotted at the Pilates studio, which makes us even more curious about what is it and how does it help us?
Pilates is a perfect balance of exercises that help in terms of flexibility, strength, and muscle toning. They also help manage the aches and pains. It is more than the process of attaining a lean body and it can be practised by anyone irrespective of their gender, race, size, and fitness level.
Pilates includes mat and specialised equipment exercises with more than 600 variations and poses. It helps us get rid of a sedentary lifestyle, and can be practised during pregnancy, by people battling anxiety or person who is an athlete.
Research proves that Pilates improves quality of life and has a positive effect on the mental health of people fighting depression or any injury or pain. Let's know about the benefits of Pilates in detail.
Strengthens Core Muscles
Pilates is known to emphasise the core muscles. Core muscles make up the centre of the body, which help in all the movements directly or indirectly. The core muscles are responsible for strengthening, supporting, and stabilising the body. Pilates helps strengthen the core muscles thus improving their functioning.
Strong core muscles can help reduce back pain, hip pain, and pelvic floor dysfunction.
Improves Flexibility and Mobility
A flexible body makes it easier for various movements thus making the body feel lighter and more moveable. It is of great help to dancers and yoga practitioners. A flexible person will have a better ability to stretch their muscles.
But flexibility and mobility are not the same. Flexibility is the ability of a muscle to stretch but mobility is the ability of a joint to move. Mobility requires both flexibility and strength. Pilates help the body maintain all three things.
Pilates helps the body to adjust between smooth, precise, and slow movements, which not only help make the muscles stretch but strengthen the joints as well.
Strengthens Immune System
According to PubMed Central, Pilates help improve the immunity of the body by boosting the immune system, and its functioning in adults. The research proves that improved immunity is the result of improved circulation throughout the body. A properly functioning immune system ensures that the blood and lymph circulation are also at their optimum.
Helps Enhance Performance in Sports
Pilates has so many benefits on the body like improved strength, flexibility, stronger muscles, and joint movements that it ultimately helps improve the performance of athletes who practise Pilates regularly.
Pilates improves the potential of an athlete's body by strengthening muscles, mobilising the rigid parts, and lengthening tight areas. This also helps the body to recover quickly and prevent injuries.
Research also proves that Pilates helps athletes maintain improved speed, muscle mass, and strength, a more stable core, and better flexibility while kicking.
Helps Maintain Healthy Pregnancy
Pilates can be performed by anyone irrespective of their gender. There is a misconception that Pilates is a form of exercise to be performed by women alone. But that is not true. It can be performed by anyone irrespective of their gender, race, or class.
Moreover, it has proved to be one of the best options to stay active during pregnancy. Modified Pilates helps the body adjust to the ever-changing body during pregnancy. It alleviates the pressure from a growing baby and shifts it on the muscles of the butt, core, and pelvic floor.
Specific prenatal Pilates exercises can help manage the complications during pregnancy and also help the body recover faster post delivery. Prenatal Pilates focuses on the breath, body awareness, and strengthening of the overall body.
Topics: Pilates Benefits of pilates
